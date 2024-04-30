ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 2.9 %

ENG opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

