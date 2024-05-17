Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.8%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.90 and last traded at $118.79. 4,257,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,476,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $471.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $214,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 57,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 54,804 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 193.2% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 236,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after buying an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

