Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.67 and last traded at $112.16. Approximately 19,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 121,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Featured Stories

