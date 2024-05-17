Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.48

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 220836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inter & Co, Inc.
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.