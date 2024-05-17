Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.48

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 220836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

