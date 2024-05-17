Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 741,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,830. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Insmed has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

