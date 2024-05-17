Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.10

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 17521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $672.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,584 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Univest Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

