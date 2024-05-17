Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Up 100%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,607,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,093% from the average session volume of 218,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

