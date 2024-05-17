Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 20%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 460,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 589,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

