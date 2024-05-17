Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 32,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 357,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $918.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.