Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.900- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.
Gartner Stock Performance
NYSE IT opened at $448.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a 1 year low of $295.43 and a 1 year high of $486.54.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
