TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.38 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $357.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

TPVG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

