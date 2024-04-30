Surgery Partners (SGRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SGRY opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $73,538.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,052.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
