Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Update

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CATX opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

