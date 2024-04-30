Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Expands By 29.2%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.