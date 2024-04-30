Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Expands By 29.2%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.07.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.