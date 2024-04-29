Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,022.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,070. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.