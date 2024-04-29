iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $129.53. 281,689 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

