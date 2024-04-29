Investment House LLC Has $22.51 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 98,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $131.55. 550,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

