Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

