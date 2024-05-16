DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 3,703,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

