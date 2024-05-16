Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Hits New 1-Year High at $273.50

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 121200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.39).

Schroder Oriental Income Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £672.34 million, a PE ratio of -2,725.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Schroder Oriental Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,000.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

