Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.340-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.61.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,734. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $121.72 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

