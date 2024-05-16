Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,260 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. 9,829,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,416. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

