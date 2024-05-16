Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,082 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 32,508,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,781,742. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 5.38. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

