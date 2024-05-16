BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.50

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 411391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.57).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of £155.64 million, a P/E ratio of -691.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources news, insider Anne Marie Cannon purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($20,158.25). Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.