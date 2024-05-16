Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after buying an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 351,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 282,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 529,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.