Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.03.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

