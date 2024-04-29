Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,038. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

