McAdam LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 431,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

