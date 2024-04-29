McAdam LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $33.61. 25,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,773. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $35.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

