Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 4,983 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 144,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 205,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.97. 263,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

