VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,478 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.42% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,878,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 569,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 168,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:MLN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.67. 66,475 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.