Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.86. 413,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $573.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.