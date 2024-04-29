Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.46. Valneva shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 16,931 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALN

Valneva Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.