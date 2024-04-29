iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 65,424 shares.The stock last traded at $73.50 and had previously closed at $73.48.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

