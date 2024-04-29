Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 238,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,436,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $274.29 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $190.76 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $1,168,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $1,168,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,793 shares of company stock worth $175,070,968. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

