Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,097,000 after buying an additional 1,230,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,822,000 after buying an additional 923,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $165.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.