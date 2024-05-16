Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.63. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 3,671,447 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

