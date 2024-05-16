FY2024 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.4 %

GRP.U stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is 91.27%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

