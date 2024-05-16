Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Issued By Noble Financial

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IPO. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE IPO opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.47.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of C$47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

