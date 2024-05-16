Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Featured Articles

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

