Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Aimia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Aimia has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.84.
Aimia Company Profile
