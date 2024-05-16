Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Aimia has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

