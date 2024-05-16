Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.48. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 11,621,154 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 8.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

