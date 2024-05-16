EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.08. EVgo shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 2,118,251 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $711.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

