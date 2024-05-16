Analysts Issue Forecasts for Imunon, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Imunon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07.
Imunon Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of IMNN stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
