Analysts Issue Forecasts for Imunon, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Imunon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Imunon from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Imunon

Imunon Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of IMNN stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

About Imunon

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.