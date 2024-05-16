Capricor Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 309.81%.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

