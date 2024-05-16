Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Down to $47.61

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $43.20. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 332,693 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.50 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

