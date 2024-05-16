Brokers Issue Forecasts for Union Pacific Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $4,623,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 83.2% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

