CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Up to $25.84

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $27.80. CG Oncology shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 171,237 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CGON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on CG Oncology
CG Oncology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $82,716,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $43,555,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $30,730,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $1,788,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CG Oncology Company Profile
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CG Oncology
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.