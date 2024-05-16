CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Up to $25.84

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $27.80. CG Oncology shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 171,237 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $82,716,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $43,555,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $30,730,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $1,788,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

