Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Microvast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Microvast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MVST opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microvast has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 334.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 844,698 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,358,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 629,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

