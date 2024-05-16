Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $3.01. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 19,994,403 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 248,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.